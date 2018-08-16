Sunday – Live Pre Match Music from Supermac’s Dublin

This Sunday the county of Galway will be represented by 2 teams in the All-Ireland hurling finals in Croke Park.

To shorten your journey to Dublin we invite you to tune into Galway Bay FM between 9-12 noon this Sunday when we broadcast live from Supermacs in O’Connell Street in Dublin.

We will play the best in music, speak to guests and give you a sample of the atmosphere in the build up to Galway’s bid for 2 in a row.

So join Ronan Lardner for breakfast with a difference live from Supermac’s in O’Connell Street Dublin this Sunday.