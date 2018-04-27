Sunday – Live from Maree Oranmore Invitational Tournament Final Day

On Sunday we broadcast live from Oranmore Astro Turf for the St Columba’s Credit Union Maree Oranmore Invitational Tournament Finals Day. Join Marc Roberts from 12 noon from what will be an action packed day.

As with every year Maree Oranmore will have tea and coffee and barbecue stands on site for the day. All monies raised on the day will go back into the clubs development fund and a donation will also be made to a local charity .

Maree Oranmore Football Club was established in 2005. Its membership has been growing since then, reaching an all-time high in 2017/18 season with over 600 members. The club fields over 90 teams from adult right down to under 6 years of age, both male and female.

The overall and long term vision of the Club is to continue building to be successful and sustainable on and off the football pitch.

They focus on individual player development that in turn develops squad success. They aspire to achieve the highest league position possible for all of their adult and underage teams, and win local and national cups and trophies.

From the achievement of this vision, they also aspire to build state of the art facilities where the adult teams, youth competitive teams and Academy can train and play in harmony.

The three main objectives of the club currently are:

1.Fundraising for the development in Maree

The club has purchased 4 acres of land in Maree adjacent to Maree Community Centre. They have received full planning permission to develop a state of the art full size Astroturf pitch on the site.

2.Continue to develop the girls and female game within the club

The club hopes to be in a position to field an adult ladies team in the next two years, they need to retain their existing teenage players and attract adult ladies into the club.

3.Seek out volunteers to support club activity off the pitch

They have a great track record of recruiting volunteer coaches, but as the club grows in size they desperately need volunteers to help with the day to day running of the club. If they could find several people who can help for even 2 hours a week, it would make a massive difference