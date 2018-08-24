15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday – Live from the Oughterard Show

By Sinead Kennedy
August 24, 2018

Time posted: 8:41 pm

Join us live from the Oughterard show this Sunday 26th as we celebrate their 55th annual show! Don’t miss this family fun day with classes for horses, ponies, cattle, sheep, dogs and domestic arts section as well as the Bonny Baby competition and the new Junior Miss Oughterard. See you at the Oughterard Show this Sunday.

This year the Oughterard Show are delighted to be celebrating their 55th Annual Show which will take place on Sunday 26th August. Preparations are well under way and they hope to provide a varied, engaging and family fun day.

There are numerous classes for horses, ponies, cattle, sheep, dogs and domestic arts section.

They are delighted to announce the return of Best Dressed Lady, Best Hat Competition, Bonny Baby, Little Miss/Little Master competitions and a new competition for Junior Miss Oughterard. A variety of childrens entertainment will be available on the day. Prizes galore to be won.

For more information on the Oughterard Show, check out their website HERE

