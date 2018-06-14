Sunday – Live from the Galway County Show 12 -2pm

We’re off to the Galway County Show on Sunday – Marc Roberts broadcast from the heart of the action at this years new location on the Airport Road.

The first recorded Galway horse show took place in Eyre sq on 21 and 22 July 1892. There were showing classes and 8 jumping competitions. It ran for many years at various venues before settling in the Sportsground on College road where top level Grand Prix showjumping was included for the first time.

This year all Showjumping classes will take place at Duffy’s Equestrian Centre on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 June 2018.

All other classes and activities will take place at the new venue Airport Road (R339). For Schedules click HERE and for location details check HERE .

Galway County show has long been a great family day out, especially on the Sunday with a vast selection of showing classes, vintage cars, trade stands, Kiddies Corner and the highlight during the day, the Grand Prix showjumping.

Located so close to city centre, our venues makes getting to the show even more accessible for everyone.

In the past, many of Ireland’s riders have competed at Galway with Seamus Hayes and Tommy Wade being regular visitors to the Sportsground. Through the 70s and 80s, the Grand Prix was won by the likes of Eddie Macken, Paul Darragh, Jack Doyle and many other of our top international riders.

In recent years top prizes went to local girl Olive Clarke was the victor on Cruisings Mickey Finn in 2010 . This was followed a year later by then 16 year old Turloughmore rider Michael Duffy who took the honours on his mother Kathryn’s horse Killard Horizon. While the winner in 2012 Alexander Butler hails from Co Meath, his father Jim is a native of Oughterard. In 2013 the main prize went to Greg Broderick from Thurles Co Tipperary. In 2014 Peter Smyth with Corrib House won the Ashford Farms Grand Prix. The 2015 honours again went to Greg Broderick and MHS Automatic. Last years winners were Tholm Keane based in Kilkenny on BMH Big Time.

With the new venue we have Ridden horse, Side Saddle RDS Qualifiers, Showing classes, Irish Pony Society (IPS), Connemara Ponies, Young Horse Showing classes, Welsh Ponies, Cattle, Sheep, Dog Show, Vintage cars, Trade stands, Food Stalls and a Kiddies corner with lots of entertainment for little ones.

All of the above creates great excitement among competitors and owners at the prospect of great competition at the west of Ireland’s leading equestrian event.

The Show committee look forward to this years show which they hope offers variety to both competitors and spectators alike. They hope the schedule of events for 2018 has something of interest for everyone.

Admission €10 per person.

All children under the age of 16 years are free (must be accompanied by paying adult)