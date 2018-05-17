Sunday – Live from Sheep Shearing Championships at Connacht Spring Show

We’ll be in the thick of it all this Sunday as we broadcast live from the Connacht Spring Show featuring the Connacht Sheep Shearing Championships. Join Marc Roberts from 12 noon followed by Garry Kelly from 2pm. We’ll bring you the highlights of day along with all the latest sports updates and of course playing music you love.

On Sun Connacht Spring Show Leaflet 2018 day 20th of May at 8am the sound of sheep shearing machines will break the morning silence as the Connacht Spring Show opens it gates to an estimated footfall of 4,000 people and promising to be one the largest events the region has ever seen.

The day itself will feature the Connacht Open Sheep Shearing Championships, with a International Test taking place featuring Ireland, Wales and Northern Ireland, The Turbo Sheep Show under the stewardship of John Farrell will once again attract breeders from all sides of the country with larger entries expected this year The annual Connacht Dog Show sponsored by Redmills is a day out for your most faithful friend plus a spectacular Fowl Show in the afternoon. The Connacht Spring Show is kindly sponsored by Seamus Walsh Plant & Agri Contractor, Claregalway.

The morning will see a Mega Honda 50 Run & Vintage display which is generating huge attention and it will leave the village at 11am that morning returning a couple of hours later to a huge welcome. For the foodies amongst us there is a major Food Emporium in association with the Cong Food Festival and a tantalizing Cookery demo with our Guest Chefs in association with Flo Gas in the large marquee.

There will be over 100 Trade Stands showcasing the finest products from the West so make sure you get your stand today by contacting Ray on 087-2898229 There will be entertainment galore for all the family from singer songwriter PJ Murrihy on stage from 2pm not to mention fun with the ‘Wheel of Fortune’, Inflatable Laser Tag and the Dunk Tank should you dare to try it. Not forgetting an enactment of a traditional ‘Old Country Village’ featuring a straw making demo with a thrasher, butter churning, brown bread making, piggery, ducks, drakes, geese and geeps! So if you don’t know what a geep is then come along on the day to find out!

For the first time at this particular event there will be Camel Racing – not for the faint hearted for sure but will be a fun spectacle for everyone on the day. Camel handlers may be required for the day – so if you have experience in working with camels do contact a member of the organizing committee!!!!

The organisers are also looking for groups to take on ‘The Country Challenge’ teams of 3 needed to partake in a race to conquer wellie throwing, turf footing and potato picking to win the ‘Country Challenge’ trophy. Entries on the day and an ideal opportunity to get your family members or your business to put a team together and show your competitive streak.

The children of 2nd, 3rd & 4th classes in Annagh Hill, Cummer, Belclare, Corrandrum, Ballinderry, Sylane and Castlehacket schools will parade their cabbage plants which were presented to them by Gerry McGaugh from McGaughs Gardening Complex some weeks back and hopefully with the help of some ‘miracle grow’ will have thrived no end on the run up to the show. The children are asked to bring their cabbage in a decorated pot to the show, be part of the first ever cabbage parade which will be led by two pipers and will parade to the McGaughs stand where the overall best cabbage from each class in each of the above listed schools will be selected and then brought to the food emporium where the chefs will select ONE overall winner and their cabbage will be used in the Cookery Demo at 3pm.

The RSA will have their Simulator and Shuttle Truck there for everyone to experience and there will be blood pressure monitoring and the Marie Keating Foundation Mobile Cancer Unit will attend encouraging people to pop in for information and advice regarding diet, exercise and promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

The Connacht Spring Show is a fantastic annual family agricultural event with a huge following of shearers, spectators and associated businesses attending from all over Ireland and UK – so put the date in the diary as you never know who you could meet there – maybe a man and his dog from a TV advert with the question still unanswered as to who will he bring to the show with him the wife or the dog.?

The Show will finish with a gathering in Rafterys Pub Corofin at 9am with DJ and a monster auction will take place with fantastic auction items such as signed Football and Hurling jerseys, Loads of turf, veterinary products, vouchers for the City West, Muckrooss Park and Glen Eagle hotels and various other items, etc….

Further details available from connachtspringshow.com