Saturday Night Fever

Sunday – Live from Holy Family Church Mervue to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

By Sinead Kennedy
August 11, 2018

Time posted: 7:58 pm

Let’s celebrate Holy Family Church Mevues 50th anniversary. Join Marc Roberts from 12-2 this Sunday for a special mass with Bishop Brendan Kelly followed with a BBQ and music. Come down and celebrate 50 years of community in Mervue.

Since its beginning in 1970, the Mervue Parish has served the Roman Catholic population east of Galway City in the area of Mervue. They strive to be an inclusive Christian community that is a beacon of light and love to nurture the faith of all.

