Sunday – Live from Claregalway Agricultural Show

This Sunday we are out and about at the Claregalway Annual Agricultural Show at Duffy’s Equestrian Centre, Claregalway. It’s a new date this year so join us from 12 to 6pm and we’ll bring you all the updates from this years show.

Throwing caution to the wind Claregalway Agricultural Show committee have abandoned their traditional August date for a brand new show day – Sunday 10th June, 2018. The show will take place in Duffys Equestrian Centre, Rockwood, Claregalway. The launch of the 28th Show schedule took place in the Arches Hotel, Claregalway on Sunday May 6th. The Show Committee presented the schedule and hope that it will satisfy exhibitors’ expectations once again.

Show Chairman, Val Noone, introduced this year’s Show Queen, Ms. Clodagh Ryan and thanked her for taking on the role of Show Queen. Clodagh will preside over the presentation of the prizes at the show. She looked radiant on the night wearing a beautiful dress, complemented by matching accessories, all befitting a queen. She was presented with flowers from the show committee together with a sash and tiara. Tom Dempsey, accompanied by his wife Amanda (Tom Dempsey Flooring, Oranmore) were also at the launch. For a long number of years Tom has sponsored the Show Queen and this year was no different. He presented Clodagh with an engraved crystal dish and congratulated her on becoming Show Queen 2018. The committee is indebted to Tom Dempsey Flooring Oranmore for their continued financial support to the show year in year out. Also present on the night was outgoing Show Queen Rachel Killilea. The Chairman thanked her on behalf of the committee and wished her success in the future. She was presented with a bouquet of flowers.

The success of the show depends on the number of exhibits on the day and you are invited to participate in the various classes. Whether you are a member of an organisation, student, spectator or an avid exhibitor at our Show we extend a warm Céad Míle Fáilte to one and all.

Some changes have been made to the schedule this year. One class in particular should attract a lot of attention. This is ‘The Claregalway Super Beef Heifer’ Class with a prize fund of €525. The committee hope to see lots of entries in this class and are calling on all farmers to get their heifers in shape for June 10th in Claregalway.

Galway Bay FM will be broadcasting from the show grounds. Live music will be playing all day. Some of the top attractions at this year’s show will include Working Sheep Dog Demonstrations, Dinky Diggers, bouncy castles, face painting, trade stands and lots more. Classes include horse and pony section, donkey classes, cattle and sheep sections, arts and crafts, home baking and farm produce, dog show, poultry and pet show. School children’s art will all be on display.

Other popular side shows are the ever popular Bonny Baby, Glamorous Granny & Best Dressed Lady competition. The Scarecrow Competition always attracts interest as does the grand finale – The Donkey Derby.

For further information visit our website: www.claregalwayagriculturalshow.ie

Email us on [email protected]

Ring Show Secretary Carmel Casserly at 087 9180723 for general enquiries.

For information on entries please ring Entries Secretary Bernie Noone at 091 798931