Kennys Bookstore Summer Storytime

We are broadcasting live from Kennys on Thursday 20th from 11am until 5pm and we have some very excited young readers from around Galway City and County joining us on the day. We are delighted to be part of this year’s summer storytime readathon at Kennys Bookshop in Liosbán, Galway.

Throughout the day Keith Finnegan, Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy will reviewed, with our young readers on air, eleven different children’s / young adult books specially selected by Kennys. Here is a list of the books featuring on the day:

1. A Sailor Went to Sea Sea Sea by Sarah Webb

2. Mariella Queen of the Sky by Eoin Colfer

3. Rabbit and Bear: Attack of the Snack by Julian Gough and Jim Field

4. World’s Worst Children 3 by David Walliams

5. The Wordsmith by Patricia Forde

6. Dialann Emily Porter by Richie Conroy

7. The Surface Breaks by Louise O’Neill

8. Oliver Cromwell: The Most Hated Man in Irish History by Rod Smith

9. Sceálta le hInsint don Ghealach le Caoimhe Nic Lochlainn

10. Judy Moody Saves the World by Megan McDonald

11. Diary of a Wimpy Kid – The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

Do your kids love books?! Then bring them along to this free event where we will have children’s author signings, story-time, book giveaways, face painting and more in the bookshop! Here’s little of what Kennys have in store for the day!

11-12: Storytime and Arts & Crafts with Patricia King-Callaghan

12-1:30: Author Richie Conroy reads from and discusses his new book, ‘Dialann Emily Porter’

12-1:30 Sketching Session with writer and artist Don Conroy

1:30-2:30: Patricia Forde will read from her children’s books & talk all about her favourite books for children!

2:45-3:30: Storytime with Peter Kennedy

3:30-4:15: Storytime with Marguerite Tonery

We look forward to seeing everyone and to a fun packed day! There is no charge and all are welcome to drop in at any stage!