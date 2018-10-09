Summary of reaction to Budget 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Budget 2019 has received a luke-warm response from many lobby groups.

However the Restaurant Association of Ireland has called for Shane Ross’ resignation following an increase in Tourism VAT.

President of the Irish Hotels Federation Michael Lennon doesn’t want the Minister to resign, but wants him to fight for them.

Smokers were hit where it hurts with another 50 cent added per pack of 20.

John Mallon from the smokers-rights group Forest Ireland says the increase is immoral.

196 million was added to the education package. It will go towards supporting the hiring of more teachers and SNAs.

Saint Vincent De Paul’s Caroline Fahy was unimpressed.

Things that were mostly welcomed include an increase to qualified child payments, a reduction in the cost of prescriptions for medical card holders over the age of 70 and an increase in the minimum wage to 9.80 an hour.

Active Retirement Ireland says it’s a budget of missed opportunities.

Spokesperson Peter Kavanagh wanted to see more investment in supporting pensioners in their homes.

Macra Na Feirme says this year’s budget is “much of a muchness” for farmers.

President James Healy however did welcome the 60 million euro in Brexit related supports for the farming community.