Success for Galway Lawn Tennis Club At ASYSTEC Junior South of Ireland Tennis Championships

April 6, 2018

Realtín Stara representing Galway Lawn Tennis Club, Added the ASYSTEC Junior South of Ireland Tennis Championships U12 Singles Title to the National Spring Title when she beat the number one seed Rebecca O’Mahony in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 at Limerick Lawn Tennis Club.  She then joined Cameron Dooley in the U12 Mixed Doubles Final but they were beaten 6-4, 6-3 by the number two seeds David Cotter and Amy McCarthy. There was further success for Galway Lawn Tennis Club with Allison Hennessy and Roisin Moore winning the Ladies Under 16 Doubles Title with a straight sets 6-4, 6-2 win over Breda Brennan and Grace Dawn O’Reilly.

Sport
