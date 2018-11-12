Success for Galway at Liam Burke Memorial Tournament

The Liam Burke memorial tournament was played this weekend with two days of fantastic action. Galway handballers acquitted themselves excellently as there was plenty of Galway representation deep in the different age categories.

Well done to all handballers who participated in a tournament that remembers the life of a great servant to handball Liam Burke. This is the fourth year that the tournament has been held and it continues to grow year after year. A word of congratulations to Newport handball club on another successful hosting of this tournament and to everyone involved in organising this great event.

Liam was a highly respected figure in handball as a player and especially as a coach. He attended world handball championships in places as far apart as Kilkenny (2003), Edmonton in Canada (2006) and Portland, Oregon (2009). He played in the World Handball Championships in Citywest, Dublin, in 2012 in doubles.The posts he held included chairmanship of the Connaught Juvenile Handball Club.

His own achievements as a coach were virtually without equal. He was awarded Connaught Coach of the Year in 2009 and was presented with his plaque at Croke Park. In 2008 and 2009 he won two All-Ireland gold medals in his category and also claimed silver medals at other times.

Results

U13 Boys Final

Stephen Kelly (Claregalway) lost to Alan Gilmartin (Mayo)

U13 Girls

Grace Ní Ainlí, (Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Micheál Breathnach, Galway) beat Ava Sweeney (Annaghdown).

Plate Winner: Ellen Curran (Annaghdown)

U15 Boys Final

Mikey Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy) beat Philip Halliday (Roscommon)

U15 Girls Final

Emma Kinane (Abbeyknockmoy) beat Carragh Kennedy (Roscommon)

U17 Boys

Plate Winner: David Donoghue (Moycullen)

U17 Girls Final

Nicole Sweeney (Annaghdown) beat Lillian Sheehy (Mayo)

U19 Boys Final

Oran Fahy (Moycullen) lost to James Gallagher (Mayo)