15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Substantial funding for traditional arts programmes in Galway Gaeltacht

By GBFM News
September 9, 2018

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Young people in Galway’s gaeltacht areas are set to benefit from new funding.

Over 130 thousand euro has been allocated for the Gaeltacht arts body-Ealaín na Gaeltachta- to promote traditional arts programmes in schools in the county’s Irish speaking areas.

The programme will include music, dancing, singing and oral arts classes.

However, classes will not begin in the Galway Gaeltacht until January due to a delay in the recruitment of teachers and other managerial matters.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Sunday 9th September, 2018
Extensive roadworks to disrupt traffic in Portumna town
September 9, 2018
Extensive roadworks to disrupt traffic in Portumna town
September 8, 2018
Plan for new Emergency Department at UHG to be lodged by year end
September 8, 2018
Nurses to hold lunchtime protest at UHG over staff shortages and overcrowding

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 7, 2018
Hockey – Exciting Times Ahead For The Game In Connacht
September 7, 2018
O’Brien and Thornbury back from injury as Connacht make four changes for the visit of Zebre
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK