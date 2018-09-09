Substantial funding for traditional arts programmes in Galway Gaeltacht

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Young people in Galway’s gaeltacht areas are set to benefit from new funding.

Over 130 thousand euro has been allocated for the Gaeltacht arts body-Ealaín na Gaeltachta- to promote traditional arts programmes in schools in the county’s Irish speaking areas.

The programme will include music, dancing, singing and oral arts classes.

However, classes will not begin in the Galway Gaeltacht until January due to a delay in the recruitment of teachers and other managerial matters.