Stunning Day For Galway Golf As Three Finish Inside Top Five At Leinster Boys Championship

It has been an amazing day for Galway golf at the Leinster Boys Championship at the Heritage as Liam Nolan from Galway Golf Club won the title with Luke O’Neill from Connemara tied for third and David Kitt from Athenry in fifth.

Ollie Turner spoke to Liam, Luke and David after their final rounds. He started with the champion Liam Nolan…

Galway football legend Jimmy Duggan was there as a selector with the Irish team, he gave his reaction to Ollie.

Portumna’s Sam Murphy has finished in 14th, Darren Leufer tied for 26th, Cathal Cunningham from Galway Bay finished in 34th and Oughterard’s Ronan Hynes finished in 40th.