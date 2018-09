Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The GMIT and NUIG Student Unions, along with the One Galway Initiative will hold a Crisis Campout on Eyre Square tomorrow to highlight a critical shortage of student accommodation in the city. (11/9)

Tents and shelters will be erected on Eyre Square tomorrow afternoon where members of the two student unions along with the One Galway Initiative will speak on the difficulties faced by students seeking accommodation.

