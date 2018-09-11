15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Student Unions highlight Galway’s rental crisis in Eyre Square sleepout

By GBFM News
September 11, 2018

Time posted: 6:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The GMIT and NUIG Student Unions, along with the ‘One Galway’ Initiative have gathered at Eyre Square this evening to hold a Crisis Campout.

The gathering aims to highlight the critical shortage of student accommodation in the city.

Tents and shelters have been erected at Eyre Square by union members and students in an effort to demonstrate the difficulties faced by students seeking accommodation.

These students told our reporter Shauna Coen how the accommodation crisis has impacted them.

President of the NUI Galway Students’ Union, Megan Reilly says they want to send a strong message to the government.

Both Students’ Unions have critised the prevalence of new ‘luxury’ student accommodation in the city.

President of the GMIT’s Student Union, Aaron Burke says the cost is driving students away from Galway.

The crisis campout will take place in Eyre Square until 10 tonight.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
NUI Galway Students’ Union launches consent workshop for First Years
September 11, 2018
NUI Galway Students’ Union launches consent workshop for First Years
September 11, 2018
Higher planning board approves new bigger Lidl store for Tuam
September 11, 2018
Irish Traveller Movement to hold annual conference in city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 11, 2018
Oranmore/Maree GAA Clubs Launch Renville Sportsground Fundraiser
September 11, 2018
Tributes Paid To The Late Fr Ned Stankard – President Of Cappataggle Hurling Club
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK