Student Unions highlight Galway’s rental crisis in Eyre Square sleepout

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The GMIT and NUIG Student Unions, along with the ‘One Galway’ Initiative have gathered at Eyre Square this evening to hold a Crisis Campout.

The gathering aims to highlight the critical shortage of student accommodation in the city.

Tents and shelters have been erected at Eyre Square by union members and students in an effort to demonstrate the difficulties faced by students seeking accommodation.

These students told our reporter Shauna Coen how the accommodation crisis has impacted them.

President of the NUI Galway Students’ Union, Megan Reilly says they want to send a strong message to the government.

Both Students’ Unions have critised the prevalence of new ‘luxury’ student accommodation in the city.

President of the GMIT’s Student Union, Aaron Burke says the cost is driving students away from Galway.

The crisis campout will take place in Eyre Square until 10 tonight.