Student accommodation plan for docks halted by appeal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major student accommodation development planned for the docks in the city is being opposed.

Late last year, Bonham Dock Limited was granted planning permission for 2 seven and eight storey blocks at the former Topaz oil facility at the docks.

However, that decision is being appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The development would comprise student accommodation and business start-up space.

The student accommodation element near Queen Street would prvoide 345 bedrooms and a fitness centre.

However, 4 different parties have lodged an appeal against the plans to An Bord Pleanála.

Among the objectors is V.P Motors of Queen Street, who argue that a portion of the proposed building would be built on lands currently occupied by them and no permission was given for construction.

VP Motors add that proposed footpaths and cycle-ways would also be installed on their property and again no permission was given.

Other objectors include An Taisce Galway and C.I.E and a decision is due from An Bord Pleanála by May.

A separate appeal against a major office space development planned by Bonham Dock Limited at the docks in the city is also being considered by the higher planning authority.

That decision is due in April.