Strong turnout at city rally in support of victims of sexual crime

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a strong turnout at a city rally this afternoon being held in support of victims of sexual crime.

The rally, which got underway at the courthouse in the past hour, is one of a number of events taking place nationwide today.

Organisers says actions in Galway, Dublin, Cork, Belfast, Derry, Carlow and Limerick are in response to the acquittal of four men in the Belfast rape trial yesterday.

They’re angry at how the complainant was treated throughout the 9 week trial – feeling it will deter any future victims of rape from pursuing cases.

A large crowd turned out at Galway Courthouse this afternoon to voice their support for victims of all sexual crime.

Yellow flowers were handed out to all participants, and many carried signs with the slogan ‘I Believe Her.’