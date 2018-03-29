15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

News Break

News Break

Strong turnout at city rally in support of victims of sexual crime

By GBFM News
March 29, 2018

Time posted: 1:43 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a strong turnout at a city rally this afternoon being held in support of victims of sexual crime.

The rally, which got underway at the courthouse in the past hour, is one of a number of events taking place nationwide today.

Organisers says actions in Galway, Dublin, Cork, Belfast, Derry, Carlow and Limerick are in response to the acquittal of four men in the Belfast rape trial yesterday.

They’re angry at how the complainant was treated throughout the 9 week trial – feeling it will deter any future victims of rape from pursuing cases.

A large crowd turned out at Galway Courthouse this afternoon to voice their support for victims of all sexual crime.

Yellow flowers were handed out to all participants, and many carried signs with the slogan ‘I Believe Her.’

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Tony O’Donovan Resigns As Galway Senior Camogie Manager
March 29, 2018
Concern that domestic violence may increase due to Galway housing crisis
March 29, 2018
New visitor facilities to open at Portumna Castle
March 29, 2018
City rally this afternoon in support of rape victims

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 29, 2018
Tony O’Donovan Resigns As Galway Senior Camogie Manager
March 28, 2018
Galway’s Last National League Win – 1981
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK