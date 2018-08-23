Strong turnout at Tuam meeting to gather support for Quiet Man greenway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a large turnout last night in Tuam for a special meeting to discuss the development of a greenway from Athenry to Milltown.

It follows a meeting in Athenry earlier this week, as part of a campaign to gather support for the Quiet Man Greenway.

It envisions a greenway of over 40km along the disused rail line that would link together Athenry, Tuam and Milltown.

Organisers say both meetings are the opening to a ‘vigorous’ campaign to gather support from businesses and public representatives.

Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says it’s a once in a lifetime chance to develop a crucial amenity for East Galway.