15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Strong turnout at Tuam meeting to gather support for Quiet Man greenway

By GBFM News
August 23, 2018

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a large turnout last night in Tuam for a special meeting to discuss the development of a greenway from Athenry to Milltown.

It follows a meeting in Athenry earlier this week, as part of a campaign to gather support for the Quiet Man Greenway.

It envisions a greenway of over 40km along the disused rail line that would link together Athenry, Tuam and Milltown.

Organisers say both meetings are the opening to a ‘vigorous’ campaign to gather support from businesses and public representatives.

Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says it’s a once in a lifetime chance to develop a crucial amenity for East Galway.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
TP Brennan Connacht Cup Preliminary Round Draw
Craughwell Roadshow With Ollie Turner
August 23, 2018
Inspection at UHG finds factors contributing to continued outbreak of superbug
August 23, 2018
Council rules out plan for Woodquay bakery to become apartments
August 23, 2018
HSE defends long ambulance travel time for Carraroe emergency call-out

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 23, 2018
Jockeys Adam Short and Donal McInerney travel to Australia this Sunday for 2018 Australia V Ireland Jockey Challenge
August 23, 2018
Connacht starting team named for Bristol Bears friendly
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK