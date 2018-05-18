15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Strong turnout at meeting to discuss establishing Galway as ‘National Park City’

May 18, 2018

Time posted: 11:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a strong turnout from local communities in the city last night for a public meeting on establishing Galway as a ‘National Park City’.

If successful, Galway would be one of the first cities in the world to secure the designation – which promotes nature and wildlife within urban boundaries.

The early stage initiative aims to revitalise and promote a network of laneways and small roads in the Terryland, Menlo and Castlegar areas.

Campaigners feel the rich variety of greenways, habitats and waterways within the city boundaries are ‘hidden gems’ that most are unaware of.

A public meeting was held in Ballinfoile last night and those in attendance included local communities and schools, representatives of Galway 2020 and local politicians.

The next step in the campaign will be to establish a steering committee in the coming weeks – and gather local support before funding is sought.

