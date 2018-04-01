15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Strong rise in Galway house prices during first quarter of 2018

By GBFM News
April 1, 2018

Time posted: 1:49 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a strong increase in house prices across Galway during the first three months of this year.

That’s according to the latest figures from property website Daft.ie.

The average home in the city is now 273 thousand euro – an increase of 3 percent compared to this time last year.

It’s also a very significant increase of 70 percent above the lowest point recorded in recent years for city properties.

Meanwhile, the average house price in the county now stands at 194 thousand euro – 11 percent higher than last year and 53 percent higher than it’s lowest point.

Nationally, the average cost of a home is now over 7 percent higher than it was one year ago.

Daft.ie Report author Ronan Lyons says there isn’t enough supply in the market nationwide.

