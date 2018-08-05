Strong interest in city peace event to mark bombing of Hiroshima

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was strong interest in a peace event held in the city this afternoon to mark the anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.

While a small number turned up to mark the event – it drew strong interest from passers by who stopped to hear a range of speeches and musical performances.

Today’s event at Eyre Event was organised by the Galway Alliance Against War to remember the bombing of Hiroshima in 1945 – and raise awareness of the growing dangers of nuclear armaments.

Among those giving speeches today was Secretary of the People’s Movement, Frank Keogan.

He believes people should be concerned about Ireland’s inclusion in the EU defence project known as PESCO.