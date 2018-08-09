15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Strong Galway Team In World Handball Championships

By Sport GBFM
August 9, 2018

Time posted: 4:39 pm

The World handball championships will start on Thursday 9th August with action continuing until Sunday 19th August. Over 600 players from 10 countries are represented in this years Championships, which are held every three years. Countries Represented: Ireland, USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Ecuador, Honduras, Japan, UK, and Trinidad. Ireland are due next to be hosting the 2021 Worlds in a new Handball centre at Croke Park.

Galway are honoured to have three members of Team Ireland from Galway: Martin Mulkerrins (Team Captain), Niamh Heffernan and Frances Curran (Team Liaison Officer)

In all there are players from 5 Galway clubs going to the Worlds: Micheal Breathnach, Moycullen, Inis Mor, Claregalway and Abbeyknockmoy.

Below is the full list of 24 Galway players who are travelling.

 

ADULT GRADES

Men’s Open: Martin Mulkerrins (Moycullen)

Ladies Open: Ciana Ní Churraoin (Micheal Breathnach)

Mens B

Seamus Conneely (Moycullen)

Mens C

Mike Dillon (Micheal Breathnach)

Jamie Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy)

Ladies B

Aisling Ní  Maoileoin  (Inis Mor)

Linda Seoighe   (Inis Mor)

Masters

David McHugh (Claregalway)

Keith Donnellan (Abbeyknockmoy)

19 & Under

Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen)

Peter Ó Donnchadha   (Inis Mor)

Cian Ó Conghaile  (Micheal Breathnach)

Eimear Ní Bhiadha  (Micheal Breathnach)

17 & Under

Niamh Heffernan (Claregalway)

Éimhin O Diolluin  (Micheal Breathnach)

Jason Ó Tuathail   (Inis Mor)

Nathan Kelly  (Abbeyknockmoy)

15 & Under

Ryan Ó Tuathail   (Inis Mor)

Mikey Kelly  (Abbeyknockmoy)

13 & Under

Cliona Ní Conghaile  (Micheal Breathnach)

Katie Nic Donnchadha   (Inis Mor)

Emma Kinnane  (Abbeyknockmoy)

Gavin Kelly  (Abbeyknockmoy)

Feidhlim Ó Diolúin  (Micheal Breathnach)

———————-

 

 

Date: 1st August 2018 The Galway Team travelling to the upcoming World Handball Championships being held this month in Minnesota USA at an event in Claregalway Handball Club to present jerseys sponsored by ProAir Heat Recovery Ventilation Systems and training tops to Galway Competitors Photo by Paul Fennell. Photo shows all Galway representatives travelling to the Worlds. Only one Player missing from photo. Front L-R: Mike Dillon (CLL Micheal Breathnach), David McHugh (Claregalway Handball Club), Linda Seoighe (CLL Inis Mor), Emma Kinnane (Abbeyknockmoy HC), Cliona Ní Chonghaile (CLL Micheal Breathnach), Feidhlim Ó Diolluin , Gavin Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy HC) , Niamh Heffernan (Claregalway Handball Club), Katie Nic Donnchadha (CLL Inis Mor) , Ciana Ní Churraoin (CLL Micheal Breathnach) , Back: Keith Donnellan (Abbeyknockmoy HC), Cian Ó Conghaile (CLL Micheal Breathnach) , Éimhin O Diolluin (CLL Micheal Breathnach), Martin Mulkerrins (Team Ireland Captain and CLL Maigh Cuilinn), Ryan Ó Tuathail (CLL Inis Mor) , Peter Ó Donnchadha (CLL Inis Mor) , Jason O Tuathail (CLL Inis Mor), Nathan Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy HC), Diarmuid Mulkerrins (CLL Maigh Cuilinn ), Mikey Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy HC), Eimear Ní Bhiadha (CLL Micheal Breathnach), Jamie Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy HC), Aisling Ní Maoileoin , Frances Curran (Team Ireland Liasion Officer and CLL Micheal Breathnach) Missing: Seamus Conneely (CLL Maigh Cuilinn )

print
Sport
Go ahead for city shipping container restaurant on second attempt
Latest statistics show Galway is above national average for water consumption
August 9, 2018
Galway Senior Football Manager Calls For Strong Officials For Saturday’s All-Ireland Semi-Final
August 9, 2018
Enable heads strong entries for Longines Irish Champions Weekend supporting races
August 9, 2018
GAA Launch new Gambling Awareness Campaign ‘Reduce the Odds’

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 9, 2018
Latest statistics show Galway is above national average for water consumption
August 9, 2018
Go ahead for city shipping container restaurant on second attempt

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline