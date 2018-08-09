Strong Galway Team In World Handball Championships

The World handball championships will start on Thursday 9th August with action continuing until Sunday 19th August. Over 600 players from 10 countries are represented in this years Championships, which are held every three years. Countries Represented: Ireland, USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Ecuador, Honduras, Japan, UK, and Trinidad. Ireland are due next to be hosting the 2021 Worlds in a new Handball centre at Croke Park.

Galway are honoured to have three members of Team Ireland from Galway: Martin Mulkerrins (Team Captain), Niamh Heffernan and Frances Curran (Team Liaison Officer)

In all there are players from 5 Galway clubs going to the Worlds: Micheal Breathnach, Moycullen, Inis Mor, Claregalway and Abbeyknockmoy.

Below is the full list of 24 Galway players who are travelling.

ADULT GRADES

Men’s Open: Martin Mulkerrins (Moycullen)

Ladies Open: Ciana Ní Churraoin (Micheal Breathnach)

Mens B

Seamus Conneely (Moycullen)

Mens C

Mike Dillon (Micheal Breathnach)

Jamie Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy)

Ladies B

Aisling Ní Maoileoin (Inis Mor)

Linda Seoighe (Inis Mor)

Masters

David McHugh (Claregalway)

Keith Donnellan (Abbeyknockmoy)

19 & Under

Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen)

Peter Ó Donnchadha (Inis Mor)

Cian Ó Conghaile (Micheal Breathnach)

Eimear Ní Bhiadha (Micheal Breathnach)

17 & Under

Niamh Heffernan (Claregalway)

Éimhin O Diolluin (Micheal Breathnach)

Jason Ó Tuathail (Inis Mor)

Nathan Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy)

15 & Under

Ryan Ó Tuathail (Inis Mor)

Mikey Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy)

13 & Under

Cliona Ní Conghaile (Micheal Breathnach)

Katie Nic Donnchadha (Inis Mor)

Emma Kinnane (Abbeyknockmoy)

Gavin Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy)

Feidhlim Ó Diolúin (Micheal Breathnach)

