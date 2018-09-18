15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Strong Galway campaign for European road safety day

By GBFM News
September 18, 2018

Time posted: 4:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway motorists are being urged to take a moment to mark ‘European Day Without a Road Death’ tomorrow.

Galway Gardai are asking the public to reduce their risks on the roads such as speeding, using a mobile phone and drink driving.

On average, around 70 people are killed each day on Europe’s roads.

Project EDWARD aims to reduce the risk of fatal traffic incidents on European roads over a 24 hour period by asking motorists to stop and think about the risks they may be taking.

Galway County Council will also support the project with the ‘Are You Daylighted?’ campaign, which highlights the importance of using dipped headlights during the day.

Regional Roads Policing Superintendent Noel Kelly says people need to be mindful of the effect their driving can have on others, tune in to FYI [email protected] to hear more…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Wave topping warning for Salthill ahead of Storm Ali
Public consultation on regeneration of Nuns’ Island in the city to begin next month
September 18, 2018
Public consultation on regeneration of Nuns’ Island in the city to begin next month
September 18, 2018
Wave topping warning for Salthill ahead of Storm Ali
September 18, 2018
Survey highlights lack of succession plans for food & agribusiness sector in west

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 18, 2018
New research examines the realities of being a senior inter-county player
September 18, 2018
Donie Greene Memorial Tournament to take place this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK