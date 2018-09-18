Strong Galway campaign for European road safety day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway motorists are being urged to take a moment to mark ‘European Day Without a Road Death’ tomorrow.

Galway Gardai are asking the public to reduce their risks on the roads such as speeding, using a mobile phone and drink driving.

On average, around 70 people are killed each day on Europe’s roads.

Project EDWARD aims to reduce the risk of fatal traffic incidents on European roads over a 24 hour period by asking motorists to stop and think about the risks they may be taking.

Galway County Council will also support the project with the ‘Are You Daylighted?’ campaign, which highlights the importance of using dipped headlights during the day.

Regional Roads Policing Superintendent Noel Kelly says people need to be mindful of the effect their driving can have on others, tune in to FYI [email protected] to hear more…