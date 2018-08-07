15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Streets Of Galway 8K Pack Pick Up Times Announced

By Sport GBFM
August 7, 2018

Time posted: 2:26 pm

The Streets of Galway 8km will take place in the city this coming Saturday August 11th  at 7.00pm starting from GTI on Fr Griffin Road.

If you are interested in running this race a very limited number of entries remain on Active.com until Wednesday the 8th of August at 12 Noon.

Number pick up takes place at the Claddagh Hall over the following times

2pm – 8pm on Friday 10th August 2018

9am – 4pm on Saturday 11th August 2018 (race day)

If you are not running and would like to be part of this great event we urgently need marshalls to help the race progress smoothly. You get a birds eye view of the country’s best road race and you get a fab t technical t shirt. Drop Hugh an email [email protected]

Please see attached a course map and remember there is no parking at race start or finish. Please bear in mind there will be traffic disruptions between 6.30pm and 8.00pm but this will be kept to a minimum

 

