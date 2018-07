The Streets of Galway 8K is now into the final three weeks before the big race itself on the 11th of August.

Entries are almost full for the event that begins at 7pm with runners, walkers and joggers coming to Galway from all over the country.

Brian Bruton, Tara White and David Glynn joined John on Over The Line on Friday night.

Entries are still open but are limited…Enter HERE