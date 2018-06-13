Storm Hector leads to status orange wind warning for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status orange wind warning has been issued for Galway – the second highest warning level.

MET Eireann says from this evening, Storm Hector will bring south to southwest winds of up to 80km per hour – with gusts of up to 125km per hour.

Winds will be strongest in coastal areas.

The orange alert is in place from 9pm until 10 tomorrow morning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning has been issued for for Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry.