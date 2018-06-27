15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Step forward for plans to upgrade N84 Headford Road

By GBFM News
June 27, 2018

Time posted: 12:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland says it will look favourably upon a multi-million euro plan to upgrade the N84 Headford Road.

It follows a high-level meeting held at Leinster House involving a number of Galway TDs, Councillor James Charity, TII officials and Transport Minister Shane Ross.

Minister Ross heard how a simple ‘fender-bender’ can cause tailbacks as far back as Ballinrobe due to the narrowness of the road.

Following a presentation, TII gave a commitment that it would look favorably upon any scheme submitted to it by Galway County Council.

It’s expected the works along several kilometres of the worst stretches of the road could cost between 15 and 20 million euro.

However, the funding is not yet guaranteed as TII has warned that the proposed scheme will face strong competition from other schemes nationwide.

Councillor James Charity says it could be some time before the green light is secured.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Cream of Irish Cycling Set for Sligo
June 27, 2018
Call for county strategy for Atlantic economic corridor to rival East coast
June 27, 2018
Contracts issued for long awaited NCT centre in Tuam
June 27, 2018
Gardai hope to move to new Renmore HQ by mid-July

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 27, 2018
Cream of Irish Cycling Set for Sligo
June 27, 2018
Ireland senior women’s team hoping to bounce back strong while the men’s team takes on Malta in opening group game
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK