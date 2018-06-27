Step forward for plans to upgrade N84 Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland says it will look favourably upon a multi-million euro plan to upgrade the N84 Headford Road.

It follows a high-level meeting held at Leinster House involving a number of Galway TDs, Councillor James Charity, TII officials and Transport Minister Shane Ross.

Minister Ross heard how a simple ‘fender-bender’ can cause tailbacks as far back as Ballinrobe due to the narrowness of the road.

Following a presentation, TII gave a commitment that it would look favorably upon any scheme submitted to it by Galway County Council.

It’s expected the works along several kilometres of the worst stretches of the road could cost between 15 and 20 million euro.

However, the funding is not yet guaranteed as TII has warned that the proposed scheme will face strong competition from other schemes nationwide.

Councillor James Charity says it could be some time before the green light is secured.