Step forward for plans to change voting on Galway’s islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a big step forward for plans to change how residents on Galway’s islands cast their votes.

An Oireachtas report on the Electoral Amendment Voting on Islands Bill has now been published.

The main aim of the bill – which was introduced in 2014 – is to allow islanders to vote on the same day as mainland residents.

At the moment, Ireland’s offshore residents must vote a day or two earlier than the rest of the country.

Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says a number of amendments will now be made to the bill before it goes forward for consideration.

He says the historical reasoning for the earlier vote – namely potential adverse weather conditions and transport issues – is no longer valid.

Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv says those living on islands just want the same rights as everyone else.