Alan Murphy

Step forward for Kinvara flood defences

By GBFM News
October 8, 2018

Time posted: 11:56 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a step forward for plans to provide flood defences for a number of properties at risk in Kinvara.

Galway East Deputy Sean Canney says the OPW has requested an application from the County Council for the works.

He says the local authority is currently preparing surveys and compiling the cost of the project ahead of a final submission.

Many homes and businesses adjacent to the pier in Kinvara suffered flooding during Storm Eleanor earlier this year.

Deputy Canney says individual flood defences would be provided for each property and explains how they would work. More on this at 12…

October 8, 2018
