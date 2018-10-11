Step forward for Aran Island air service following high-level meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners feel there’s been a significant step forward in the long-running saga to secure an air service for the Aran Islands.

It’s after a delegation met with Gaeltacht Minister Joe McHugh in Dublin this afternoon – to discuss what will happen when the current service operated by Aer Arann is withdrawn in December.

The airline announced in June that it would be ending service – operated under a public service obligation contract – following a dispute over non-PSO flights.

It’s now understood that dialogue has been opened for the state to purchase Na Minne Airport in Inverin.

While it’s not yet known who will operate the service from December, campaigners believe state ownership of the airport would remove a significant obstacle in the tendering process.