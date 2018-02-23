15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Step forward for Emigrants Commemorative Centre in Connemara

By GBFM News
February 23, 2018

Time posted: 11:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a step forward in the development of a new Emigrants’ Commemorative Centre project in Connemara.

The contract for the construction of a Garden of Remembrance in Carna has been advertised this week.

 

In 2016, almost 700 thousand euro was approved for the project in Carna.

The foundation stone for An Coiste Ionad Cuimhneacháin na nImirceach was laid by Mayor of Boston Marty Walsh in September 2014.

The Mayor’s father, the late John Walsh, was an emigrant from Carna and his mother, Mary is a native of Rosmuc.

Ionad Cuimhneacháin na nImirceach Teo is now seeking tenders for a firm to build the garden of remembrance at the Carna site, and the works will include the provision of paths, lawns, furniture and fencing.

The deadline for submission of tenders is March 16th.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
Significant breakthrough for NUIG study on genes and human development

