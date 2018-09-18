15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Status Orange wind warning issued for Galway

By GBFM News
September 18, 2018

A Status Orange Wind Warning has been issued for Galway and 12 other counties.

Met Éireann says Storm Ali will track close to the west coast tomorrow morning until late afternoon.

Winds will increase to mean speeds of between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 120 km/h for a time in some areas.

Winds will be strongest along the Atlantic coast at first and later tomorrow morning extending further east.

The counties included in the Orange weather warning are Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Clare and Kerry.

The wind warning will take effect from 5a.m tomorrow until 1p.m.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
