Galway in the Morning

Status Orange weather warning for Galway to remain in place until 5pm

By GBFM News
October 12, 2018

Time posted: 8:28 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann has extended the status orange weather warning for Galway until 5 this evening.

It’s warning southeast winds veering southwest will gust generally between 100 and 130km/h, higher in some coastal areas and on high ground.

Along with a spell of heavy rain and high tides there’s also a risk of coastal flooding and damage.

So far, Galway has escaped the brunt of Storm Callum – with no reported power outages or major obstructions on the road network.

However, the city council is warning that road closures remain in place – despite motorists removing bollards and barriers from city routes overnight.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
