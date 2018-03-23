15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Station Road in Ballinasloe reopens following collision which killed two women

By GBFM News
March 23, 2018

Station Road in Ballinasloe has re-opened following a collision which claimed the lives of two women last evening.

The local women, in their 50s, were walking near the train station when they were hit by a car involved in a collision.

The female pedestrians were struck by a car which had collided with a second car at around 5.30pm on the Station Road.

While the drivers of both cars escaped serious injury, both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

They’ve been named locally as Maureen Dooley and Deirdre Kilmartin.

Ms Dooley, a school teacher from Garbally Demense, worked at Marist College in Athlone and is survived by her husband and three children.

Her friend Ms Kilmartin, who worked in a local veterinary office, was originally from Sarsfields Road but was living in Shralee and was married with two children.

Station Road in Ballinasloe has now re-opened in the past hour following the completion of a technical examination at the scene.

