Land Development Agency to work with City Council on future vision of Dyke Road site

By GBFM News
September 13, 2018

Time posted: 2:17 pm

The newly formed Land Development Agency has secured an agreement with Galway City Council to examine the future use of lands at the Dyke Road in the city.

The Government has launched the 1.25 billion euro state agency to build 150 thousand homes over the next 20 years.

40 per cent of these homes will be social and affordable.

Sites include the Central Mental Hospital in Dublin, areas in Skerries, Balbriggan and Naas, St Kevin’s Hospital in Cork and Columb barracks in Mullingar.

The Land Development Agency will provide services to the city council in a bid to develop the future vision of the Dyke Road site.

This includes the possible use of the site for social housing, private housing or other areas.

The Housing Minister says the new Land Development Agency will break the boom and bust housing cycle.

