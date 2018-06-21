St Thomas To Hold Special 7 A Side Hurling Tournament To Celebrate 50 Years

St Thomas GAA Club celebrate their 50th Anniversary this year and are running a very special 7 a side hurling Tournament involving all the previous All Ireland Club title Winners on the 21 st 22nd July in St Thomas’ Grounds. There are 26 Clubs that have won the Tommy Moore Cup and they will take part in the two day Tournament.

It will be played on a league basis on Saturday in Group format, with quarter finals, semi finals and Final on Sunday. Entertainment will be available for the whole weekend in the St Thomas club house.

St Thomas Secretary Enda Mulkerrins spoke to Sean Walsh about the event.