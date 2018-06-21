15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

St Thomas To Hold Special 7 A Side Hurling Tournament To Celebrate 50 Years

By Sport GBFM
June 21, 2018

Time posted: 4:30 pm

St Thomas GAA Club celebrate their 50th Anniversary this year and are running a very special 7 a side hurling Tournament involving all the previous All Ireland Club title Winners on the 21 st 22nd July in St Thomas’ Grounds. There are 26 Clubs that have won the Tommy Moore Cup and they will take part in the two day Tournament.

It will be played on a league basis on Saturday in Group format, with quarter finals, semi finals and Final on Sunday. Entertainment will be available for the whole weekend in the St Thomas club house.

 

St Thomas Secretary Enda Mulkerrins spoke to Sean Walsh about the event.

 

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Minister for Disability Issues to attend NUIG Summer School
June 21, 2018
Galway Ladies Senior Football Team Management Release Statement Ahead Of Sunday’s Connacht Final
June 21, 2018
Basketball Ireland releases spine tingling new promo ahead of next week’s FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries in Cork
June 21, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday June 21st 2018

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 21, 2018
Minister for Disability Issues to attend NUIG Summer School
June 21, 2018
Senator and Palestinian Ambassador to give talk in Kinvara

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline