St. Mary’s Nursing Home Shantalla Road are Recruiting Nurses for full and part time positions.

Please join us on our open day or send in a C.V. to:- [email protected] or call 091 – 540500

Nurse Recruitment Open Day shall be held on

Tuesday 3rd July 2018 in :- St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Shantalla Rd, Galway

Time :- from 10.30 am to 4.30pm.