St. Joseph’s College, Galway Fly The Flag For The Republic Of Ireland

JOSEPH’S COLLEGE, GALWAY jetted off to Glasgow last evening in preparation for the Allen McKinstry Cup which kicks off this weekend.

The three day event will see the FAI Schools representatives take on two qualifiers from Scotland and Wales while they hope the results go their way for the positional play-offs on Sunday morning as the impressive Toryglen Regional Football Centre plays host.

Scotland as host nation can select two representatives to participate in the competition which will see two Glasgow based schools do battle as Holyrood Secondary and defending Champions St. Ninian’s High School selected. Other competitors include Christian Brothers School, Omagh, Tyrone (Northern Ireland), St. Thomas More School (England), Ysgol Cyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr (Wales) as well as the Galway men all in contention for title honours.

Now in its eleventh year, the Republic of Ireland representatives have had some notable successes winning on three occasions.

FAI Schools hosted the tournament in 2016 which saw St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny go all the way and claim glory with Douglas Community School coming runners up that season.

Oranmore’s Calasanctius College were crowned Champions having captured top spot in Belfast three years ago. Those included in the squad that day were Adam Rooney, Aaron Connolly and Ronan Manning.

Previous to that, when FAI Schools last hosted on home soil in 2012, it was the turn of Ulster crew St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny taking the title as the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh facilitated the tournament with St. Joseph’s College, Galway coming a gallant fifth that year. Stars like John Kennedy and Conor Melody lined out that weekend for the Bish and it is ironical that they’re both back in the management setup at the School now coaching the future generation.

Similar to the Bish, St. Brendan’s College, Killarney have qualified twice for this tournament and were runners up four years ago and managed a fourth place finish last season.

The Galway crew under the stewardship of Robert Grealish and Barry McDermott will be hoping to replicate their extraordinary Cup form with some top class performances over the coming days.

Captain Gary Higgins and his charges will be looking forward to the challenge having captured the Bank of Ireland FAI Schools First Year Boys National Cup title last season which saw them qualify for this event

Building on their superb 2016 campaign, the same panel of players claimed National Cup success last month when they captured the Under 15 National Minor Cup, the next grade up. The momentum is with the lads now and they need to get points on the board early. The Galway side will face Holyrood Secondary in the first outing on Friday evening while they’re pipped against Welsh side Ysgol Cyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr on Saturday morning before the play-offs on Sunday.

#AllenMcKinstryCup

JOSEPH’S COLLEGE, GALWAY | Darragh O’Leary, Aaron McHugh, Matthew Mulvaney, Keane Griffin, Ciaran Kinsella (GK), Calum Loomes, Benicio Sehe, Brian Okoye, Aaron Kavanagh, Gary Higgins (Captain), Liam Melody, Darragh O’Malley, James Egan (GK), Adam White, Luke O’Gorman, Rory O’Brien, Conall Gallagher, Harry Browne, Churchill Idemudia, Ronan Bambara

MANAGEMENT STAFF | Robert Grealish, Barry McDermott, Cathal McGinn & John Kennedy KIT MAN | Neil Alone

LIST OF PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS

Christina Brothers School, Omagh, Tyrone Northern Ireland

St. Thomas More School England

Ysgol Cyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr Wales

St. Joseph’s College, Galway Republic of Ireland

St. Ninian’s High School, Giffnock Scotland

Holyrood Secondary, Glasgow Scotland

Fixtures | Toryglen Regional Football Centre

Friday, May 25, 2018, KO 4.30pm

St. Ninian’s HS, Giffnock vs Ysgol Cyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr

Holyrood Secondary, Glasgow vs St. Joseph’s College

Christian Brothers School vs St. Thomas More School

Saturday, May 26, 2018 KO 10.30am

St. Ninian’s HS, Giffnock vs Christian Brothers School

Holyrood Secondary, Glasgow vs St. Thomas More School

Ysgol Cyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr vs St. Joseph’s College

Sunday, May 27, 2018 KO 10.30am

Positional Play-Offs 1 vs 2 and

Teams finishing in places 3-6 after day 2 will be paired with a team they have not yet played on day 1 or day 2.