St Joseph’s The Bish Wins All-Ireland U19A Title

Under 19 A Boys All Ireland Schools League Final

Monday, February 26th, 2018

National Basketball Arena, Tallaght

WATCH BACK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_R1Gbyu5oSc

St Joseph’s College (The Bish) 52 Intermediate School Killorglin 35

St Joseph’s College The Bish of Co. Galway stormed home to the Under 19 A Boys All Ireland Schools League title this afternoon, with a 52-35 point win over Intermediate School Killorglin.

The Bish were in control from the off, driving into an early 17-9 lead at the end of the first with good scoring from James Connaire, Padraic Lenihan and Liam Nolan.

Killorglin were battling hard at the other end though, with Darragh O’Connor and Eoin Evans working hard on defence, and getting some vital early scores to keep them in touch.

A strong second quarter display from The Bish saw them widen the gap to 27-13, with James Cummins and Nolan shining brightest once more, while strong defence from James Connaire kept Killorglin to scoring just two baskets, one each for Dara Casey and Eoin O’Sullivan.

Momentum stayed with The Bish in the third, with Nolan again one of the shooting stars for the Galway school, while Connaire and Cummins also bagged some good scores. Killorglin were really beginning to cause problems at the other end though, with Evans, O’Connor, Dara Casey and Roan Moriarty finding the target in style, and Moriarty proving to be very hard to guard for the Bish, who still held the lead, 45-27 going into the last.

A much closer affair ensued in the last as Killorglin continued their good run from the third quarter, to close the gap back by the midway point. Super defence from Aaron Kiernan for The Bish managed to stem the tide somewhat, and a huge block for him, followed by an even bigger three-pointer at the other end saw The Bish back in control and, despite the best efforts of Killorglin, they managed to hold onto their lead in style, winning out 52-35 in the end.

ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE (THE BISH): James Cummins (9), Iarla Sullivan, Padraic Lenihan (4), Pavel Gillick, Daire McNulty (3), Liam Nolan (16), James Connaire (13), Matthew Sweeney, Aaron Kiernan (3), James Lyons (4), Kevin Burke, Thomas Togher.

INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL KILLORGLIN: Roan Moriarty (5), Gearoid Griffin, Rory O’Connor, Tim Moskal, Dara Casey (5), Daragh O’Connor (13), Ronan Fitzpatrick, Eoin O’Sullivan (2), Eoin Evans (10), Eoin O’Hagan.

MVP: Liam Nolan (St Joseph’s College The Bish)