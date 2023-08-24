Yvonne Comer elected first ever Woman President of Corinthians RFC

History was made last night at the AGM of Galway Corinthians with the announcement that Yvonne Comer was elected as President of the Club, the first woman to be elected president since the club was founded in 1932 and only the fifth in the history of Connacht Rugby to be president of a club in the province. The other four were Liz Brady in Westport, Deidre Whyte in Ballina, Jean McConnell in Sligo and Eleanor Grealish of OLBC who was president of the club in the 2008/09 Season.

Ann Heneghan served as president of the Connacht Branch from 2020 to 2022. The first ever woman to do so.

Yvonne takes over from Brian Murphy for the 2023/24 season and speaking to FYI Galway this afternoon, The new president of Corinthians said it was an honour and a privilege to be elected.