Young GAA Stars Shave a Life for Pieta

C.T.C Shave a Life

C.T.C Shave a Life is a fundraiser for Pieta House in Tuam Co Galway. Following a recent tragic loss, good friends Conor Flaherty and Diarmuid Mullen decided to do something to raise funds for an organisation that is doing great work in the fight against Suicide in Ireland.

Both lads are well known for their sporting exploits on the GAA fields. Conor is currently preparing for the All Ireland U20 Football Final with Galway on December 19th – he is the goalkeeper while he is also part of the Galway U20 hurling panel that are in action this Friday night in the Leinster U20 Hurling Quarter Final (Dec 11). Diarmuid was part of the Turloughmore Senior Squad which reached this season’s Galway County Hurling Final, while he is also an accomplished footballer with Claregalway.

The name for this fundraiser was derived from the locality. Claregalway, Turloughmore and Carnmore are the Clubs that the lads represent hence the C.T.C title, while one look at Diarmuid’s flowing locks cried out for them to be shorn! Indeed the Launch of C.C.T Shave a Life saw Conor shave Diarmuid and thus the fundraiser was up and running.

More friends have recently come on board to shave their hair in aid of this worthy cause and a quick glance at their Go Fund me page has seen the lads fundraise over €22,000 in just a few short days, which is an incredible achievement. What these young men have achieved in a short period is to be commended and if you can contribute, please do. The contact details are:

#ctcshavealife2020 #pietahouse on Face book and Go Fund me