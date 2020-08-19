Yacht To Do This Weekend? Visit Galway And Watch Ireland’s Oldest And Longest Inland Boat Race Sail To The Finish Line!

Line up along the River Corrib and watch the historic Cong Galway Boat Race, sponsored by Ashford Castle

Line up along the River Corrib and watch Ireland’s oldest inland boat race sail past as the infamous Cong Galway Boat Race gets underway this weekend.

A wonderful day out for all, spectators will see sailing enthusiasts from around the country join members from the Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club, Cumainn Seoltóireacht an Spidéil, Galway City Sailing Club and Galway Bay Sailing Club this weekend to battle it out for the title of King or Queen of Cong.

WHAT IS THE RACE ROUTE?

The longest inland boat race in Europe, The Cong Galway Boat Race will start in the picturesque shadow of Ashford Castle at the northern end of Lough Corrib and will follow the old steamer route from Lisloughrey pier to the city of Galway.

WHEN IS THE BOAT RACE?

The boat race takes place on Saturday 22nd August.

The race starts at Lisloughrey Pier at 10.30am, finishing at Corrib Village Pontoon at 5pm.

You can find a place to watch along the full length of the course, but some of the best spots include:

The starting line at Lisloughray Pier near The Lodge at Ashford Castle

The halfway point at Kilbeg Pier

The Quincentennial Bridge near the finish line

Corrib Village Pontoon at the end of the race

Those watching along the Quincentennial Bridge will see racers force their boats to capsize quickly and expertly in a bid to get their masts past the bridge’s obstruction as they near the finish line.

ABOUT THE BOAT RACE

The winner will be determined based on the Portsmouth handicap scheme. The winning helm and crew will be presented with the CRYC Trophy, a treasured possession of the Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club.

THE PRIZE

Ashford Castle is the sole sponsor of this year’s race and will present the winning team with an overnight stay on the Ashford Estate. The helm will be awarded a one-night stay at the iconic 5-star Ashford Castle on Lough Corrib, while the crew member will receive a luxury night away at The Lodge at Ashford at Lisloughrey pier.

Ashford Castle’s long and honoured history is intrinsically linked to the age-old boat race. The original Cong Galway Boat race started at the Royal Galway Yachting Club in Galway City and travelled to Ashford Castle in Cong before returning to Galway City, a race distance of 61.5 nautical miles. Now half the original length, the race starts at Lisloughrey pier, near Ashford Castle, and ends just past the Quincentennial Bridge in Galway City.

The winning team will be presented with this year’s prize at a reception held at Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club at approximately 7pm following the race.