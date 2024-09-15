World Wallball Medalists Conor Hession, Ava Sweeney and Ella Sweeney talk with John Mulligan

15 September 2024
~1 minutes read
15 September 2024
~1 minutes read
Senior Football Championship, Killannin v Annaghdown Join us for the live online stream Senior Football Championship, Killannin v Annaghdown. The action s...
David “Snowy” Snow joined John to talk about the NFL Season so far and who is already in trouble. They also looked at David’s other love...
With only a couple of weeks to go ahead of the new Basketball season, The University of Galway Mystics have been putting in the hard work on, and off, the...
A Galway student will be heading off on the trip of a lifetime following the offer of a full scholarship to play American Football with a college in the U...