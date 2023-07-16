World gearing up for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup – A Galway Bay FM Preview

Millions of people around the world will be glued to their televisions from Thursday Morning as the FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway in Australia and New Zealand.

For the Republic of Ireland, this is their first tournament following qualification last year when they beat Scotland in a playoff.

It has been a tournament with many interesting moments already before a ball is kicked in anger and former Republic of Ireland international and commentator Maebh De Burca joined John to talk about the tournament that has got everyone talking.

Ireland’s Group

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Australia (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Republic of Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ireland’s Games

Stadium Australia, Sydney

Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Lang Park, Brisbane