Galway Bay FM

28 March 2024

~1 minutes read

World Cross Country Championship Preview with Fiona Everard

Share story:
World Cross Country Championship Preview with Fiona Everard

University of Galway’s Fiona Everard will represent Ireland this Saturday (30th March 2024) when she takes to the line in Serbia for the World Cross Country Championship.

The Bandon AC runner is one of eight to represent her country.  Herself and Tullamore Harriers’ Danielle Donegan compete in the Senior Women’s 10,000m race.

Everard was recently acknowledged for her accomplishments at the University of Galway’s 39th annual sports awards.  She is the current under-23 and senior national cross country champion and finished 34th at the European Championships in Brussels.

With just days to go, Fiona joined up for a chat with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

The senior women’s race takes place at 10.45am Irish time on Saturday.

And there will be LIVE television coverage on VIRGIN MEDIA TWO from 9.50am that morning.

Share story:

NFL International Player Pathway Program (Darragh Leader Chats about the Experience)

After a month of combines, pro days, showcasing their skills for NFL coaches and scouts, Ireland’s ‘fantastic four’ must sit and wait to...

Maree Among Men's Super League Basketball Final Four

It’s final four weekend in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, following a pulsating weekend of basketball at the quarter-final stage. Killester and Maree ...

Conor Flaherty Selected on Higher Education Football Team of the Year

Claregalway’s Conor Flaherty has been named on the 2024 Electric Ireland Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year. The University of Lime...

Connacht Senior Football Championship Preview with John Daly and John 'Scan' Concannon

The launch for the 2024 Connacht Senior Football Championship was held at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan on Wednesday, 26th March. Each of t...