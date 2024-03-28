World Cross Country Championship Preview with Fiona Everard

University of Galway’s Fiona Everard will represent Ireland this Saturday (30th March 2024) when she takes to the line in Serbia for the World Cross Country Championship.

The Bandon AC runner is one of eight to represent her country. Herself and Tullamore Harriers’ Danielle Donegan compete in the Senior Women’s 10,000m race.

Everard was recently acknowledged for her accomplishments at the University of Galway’s 39th annual sports awards. She is the current under-23 and senior national cross country champion and finished 34th at the European Championships in Brussels.

With just days to go, Fiona joined up for a chat with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

The senior women’s race takes place at 10.45am Irish time on Saturday.

And there will be LIVE television coverage on VIRGIN MEDIA TWO from 9.50am that morning.

🗣️ “I never thought I’d win it…it’s slowly sinking in, I’m so shocked.” Fiona Everard (Bandon AC) speaks after winning the @Ask123ie National Senior Cross Country title in Gowran 🤩🎤 It’s fair to say she’s still processing it 🙌🏻#IrishAthletics pic.twitter.com/xuyaBo7lIj — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) November 19, 2023