Women’s U21 Rugby Initiative launched for 2021

Connacht Rugby have launched a new Women’s U21 Rugby Initiative, with registration open now for all clubs.



The initiative, which consists of a five weeks of games at U21 level between participating teams, is designed to ‘bridge the gap’ between youth rugby and adult rugby for female players in the province.



This is particularly important ahead of the 2021/22 season, given many players missed the opportunity to play games during their final season at youth level due to COVID-19.



The focus will primarily be on fun and player development while still maintaining a competitive element.



Games will be played with 10 a side over a five week period. The aim is to give each team a minimum of 2 round robin games + a finals day where all teams will take part. Games will be kept as local as possible for the participating teams, with final schedules to be confirmed once all team entries are received.



Females born in 2001, 2002 or 2003 (provided they have reached their 18th birthday) are eligible to play, with the first round of games due to be played on the 17th/18th July.



The deadline for clubs to enter is 1st July 2021, and we would encourage all clubs to only register when they have a reasonable understanding of their likely player numbers and commitment levels.



CLICK HERE TO REGISTER YOUR CLUB