Women’s Super League tips off with big clash in Kildare while Warriors set for a big showdown with Belfast Star

The Women’s Super League and Division One seasons get underway this weekend with a number of big clashes in store.

One of the most-anticipated games of the weekend sees the meeting of reigning league and Cup champions, Liffey Celtics, and long-time rivals, DCU Mercy in Leixlip on Saturday evening. Both teams boast new faces this season, with Liffey welcoming Kate O’Flaherty and Americans, Darby Maggard and Kylee Smith to their roster. They also have a new coach in Laura Mullally, who is replacing Mark Byrne in the role. DCU Mercy meanwhile also boasts two new Americans in Meredith Burkhall and Ashley Russell, and also welcome some Irish international talent into their roster in Hannah Thornton and Maeve Phelan.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted Maree welcome Ambassador UCC Glanmire for their first Super League game of the year. Maree will be without the services of Dayna Finn this season, but have been bolstered by the addition of American Carly McClendon. Glanmire also welcome two new Americans in Tatum Neubert and Shrita Parker and will be hoping to get their season off to a winning start. Pyrobel Killester meanwhile are home this weekend as part of a women’s and men’s Super League double header, and they host Singleton SuperValu Brunell in their opening Women’s Super League clash. Killester come in to the game with American Christa Reed back into the roster for another year, along with American Adella El Randle who featured for Glanmire last season. Elsewhere, old rivals Marble City Hawks and Fr Mathews go head-to-head in Kilkenny on Saturday evening in what’s set to be another great battle, while IT Carlow Basketball host Maxol WIT Wildcats on Sunday afternoon in the final Super League game of the weekend.

Over in Division One meanwhile, there are two new teams in this year’s League with Griffith College Templeogue and Tipperary Knights joining the national league for the first time. Templeogue will get their season underway with a big Dublin derby against Swords Thunder, while Knights have a weekend off.

In the Men’s Super League, one of the big clashes of the weekend sees the meeting of Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Belfast Star in Kerry on Saturday evening. Warriors come into the game off the back of a one-point loss against UCD Marian in the opening round, while Belfast Star took home a memorable overtime win against Griffith College Templeogue at home last weekend. Elsewhere, Abbey Seal Dublin Lions are hoping to get their first win of the year on the board as they travel across town to face DCU Saints, who lost out to Pyrobel Killester last weekend. Speaking of Killester, they host Moycullen in the IWA Clontarf on Saturday night, while DBS Éanna are hoping to continue their winning ways in the Super League when they host Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin in Dublin. The last game of the weekend sees Maree and Coughlan C&S Neptune go head-to-head, with both Templeogue and UCD Marian having a weekend off.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: September 27-29th

Friday 27th September 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One :

Limerick Celtics v NUIG Mystics, St Munchins, 19:30;

Saturday 28th September 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

DCU Saints v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, DCU Complex, 19:00;

DBS Eanna v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Belfast Star, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30;

Maree v Coughlan CandS Neptune, Calsanctius College, 20:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Moycullen, IWA-Clontarf, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Marble City Hawks v Fr Mathews, O Loughlins GAA, 17:00;

Maree v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Calasanctius College-Galway, 17:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, IWA Clontarf, 18:00;

Liffey Celtics v DCU Mercy, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks v Limerick Celtics, UUJ, 13:30;

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Portlaoise Panthers, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

Limerick Sport Eagles v Waterford Vikings, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v IT Carlow Basketball, Killarney SC, 19:30;

Fr Mathews v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks v UL Huskies, UUJ, 15:30;

Griffith College Templeogue v Swords Thunder, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s, St Mary’s, 19:00;

Sunday 29th September 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 13:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One :

Fabplus North West v UL Huskies, Ballyshannon, 12:00;