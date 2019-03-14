Women’s Super League set for dramatic conclusion while men’s league prepares for big double header weekend

The Women’s Super League regular season will come to a dramatic conclusion this weekend as teams have one last chance of qualifying for the Champions Trophy play offs.
Courtyard Liffey Celtics, who
One of the big battles of the weekend will see the clash for
Fr Mathews
Below them on the table though is where the battle gets even more interesting as Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Maxol WIT Wildcats and Pyrobel Killester are all vying for just three remaining spots in the play offs. Glanmire, who
Over in the Men’s Super League meanwhile, it’s a double-header weekend for most of the teams, with the three main title chasers all in action. Garvey’s Tralee Warriors face off against C and S Neptune on Friday evening at home before travelling to Galway to face Moycullen on Bank Holiday Monday – both of these clashes are must win games not only for the Kerry side, but also for Neptune and Moycullen, who are both currently fighting relegation. These two bottom sides have tough weekends ahead of them as between them, they meet all of the top three, with Moycullen also going head-to-head with UCD Marian on Saturday, while Neptune host Templeogue on Bank Holiday Monday.
Elsewhere, UCC Demons have a double header of games playing Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin on Friday before travelling to Belfast Star on Sunday. Belfast Star for their part travel to Pyrobel Killester this weekend, while Killorglin face off against an in-form Maree in their second game of the weekend, with the Galway side also meeting DCU Saints on Saturday evening – the latter going on to meet Killester on Monday.
Basketball Ireland Fixtures: March 15-19th
Friday 15th March 2019
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
UCC Demons v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Mardyke Arena, 20:00;
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v CandS Neptune, Tralee Sports Complex, 20:15;
Saturday 16th March 2019
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
Pyrobel Killester v Belfast Star, IWA-Clontarf, 19:00;
Maree v DCU Saints, Maree Community Centre, 19:00;
Moycullen v UCD Marian, NUIG, 19:30;
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:
IT Carlow Basketball v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;
NUIG Mystics v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, NUIG, 16:30;
Pyrobel Killester v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, IWA-Clontarf, 17:00;
DCU Mercy v Fr Mathews, DCU Complex, 18:15;
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:
IT Carlow Basketball v KUBS BC, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;
Limerick Celtics v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, St Munchins, 18:00;
UL Sports Eagles v DBS Eanna, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00;
Waterford Vikings v GameFootage.net Titans, Waterford IT, 19:00;
Fr Mathews v LYIT Donegal, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:00;
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Killarney, 19:30;
Sunday 17th March 2019
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
Belfast Star v UCC Demons, De La Salle, 14:00;
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:
Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Marble City Hawks, Parochial Hall, 13:45;
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:
Portlaoise Panthers v Ulster University Elks, St Marys Sports Hall, 15:30;
Monday 18th March 2019
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v Maree, Killorglin Sports Centre, 15:00;
DCU Saints v Pyrobel Killester, St Vincents SS-Glasnevin, 15:00;
Moycullen v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, NUIG, 15:00;
CandS Neptune v Templeogue, Neptune Stadium, 15:00;