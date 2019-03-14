Women’s Super League set for dramatic conclusion while men’s league prepares for big double header weekend

The Women’s Super League regular season will come to a dramatic conclusion this weekend as teams have one last chance of qualifying for the Champions Trophy play offs.



Courtyard Liffey Celtics, who were crowned league champions last weekend, have safely booked their spot through to the play offs, but it’s all to play for elsewhere, with six teams vying for just five remaining spots.



One of the big battles of the weekend will see the clash for second spot in the Women’s Super League as DCU Mercy and Fr Mathews, currently tied in second position, will do battle on Saturday evening. The winner of this clash will earn a coveted second place finish in the league, ensuring they go straight through to the playoff semi finals, while the loser of this game will finish in third spot in the league, and thus be headed for the quarter-final rounds.



Fr Mathews come into the game off the back of a number of solid weeks in the league, including big wins over Liffey Celtics and Maxol WIT Wildcats recently. DCU for their part come in to the clash off the back of a big win against Ambassador UCC Glanmire in Cork last Saturday evening, and will be aiming to defend their home court in style.



Below them on the table though is where the battle gets even more interesting as Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Maxol WIT Wildcats and Pyrobel Killester are all vying for just three remaining spots in the play offs. Glanmire, who hold a record of 10 wins and seven losses, face a tough away test against an extremely in-form Pyrobel Killester. Killester, who are currently on a six-game winning streak, will be hoping that they can get a vital win on Saturday over the Cork outfit, while also hoping that results go their way elsewhere. One of the main results they will be following will be the meeting of IT Carlow Basketball and Maxol WIT Wildcats on Saturday, in a game that is set to be another of the big showdowns of the weekend. Singleton SuperValu Brunell also have a must-win game when they welcome Marble City Hawks on Sunday, as they too are in the mix for the remaining playoff spots. The final game of the weekend meanwhile will see champions Liffey Celtics travel to bottom side NUIG Mystics.



Over in the Men’s Super League meanwhile, it’s a double-header weekend for most of the teams, with the three main title chasers all in action. Garvey’s Tralee Warriors face off against C and S Neptune on Friday evening at home before travelling to Galway to face Moycullen on Bank Holiday Monday – both of these clashes are must win games not only for the Kerry side, but also for Neptune and Moycullen, who are both currently fighting relegation. These two bottom sides have tough weekends ahead of them as between them, they meet all of the top three, with Moycullen also going head-to-head with UCD Marian on Saturday, while Neptune host Templeogue on Bank Holiday Monday.



Elsewhere, UCC Demons have a double header of games playing Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin on Friday before travelling to Belfast Star on Sunday. Belfast Star for their part travel to Pyrobel Killester this weekend, while Killorglin face off against an in-form Maree in their second game of the weekend, with the Galway side also meeting DCU Saints on Saturday evening – the latter going on to meet Killester on Monday.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: March 15-19th

Friday 15th March 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCC Demons v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Mardyke Arena, 20:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v CandS Neptune, Tralee Sports Complex, 20:15;

Saturday 16th March 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Pyrobel Killester v Belfast Star, IWA-Clontarf, 19:00;

Maree v DCU Saints, Maree Community Centre, 19:00;

Moycullen v UCD Marian, NUIG, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;

NUIG Mystics v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, NUIG, 16:30;

Pyrobel Killester v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, IWA-Clontarf, 17:00;

DCU Mercy v Fr Mathews, DCU Complex, 18:15;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v KUBS BC, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

Limerick Celtics v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, St Munchins, 18:00;

UL Sports Eagles v DBS Eanna, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00;

Waterford Vikings v GameFootage.net Titans, Waterford IT, 19:00;

Fr Mathews v LYIT Donegal, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:00;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Killarney, 19:30;

Sunday 17th March 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star v UCC Demons, De La Salle, 14:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Marble City Hawks, Parochial Hall, 13:45;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Portlaoise Panthers v Ulster University Elks, St Marys Sports Hall, 15:30;

Monday 18th March 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v Maree, Killorglin Sports Centre, 15:00;

DCU Saints v Pyrobel Killester, St Vincents SS-Glasnevin, 15:00;

Moycullen v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, NUIG, 15:00;

CandS Neptune v Templeogue, Neptune Stadium, 15:00;