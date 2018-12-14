Women’s Soccer Colleges Association of Ireland Kelly And Regan Cup Draw Made

High-flying Letterkenny IT will potentially face two challenges from Cork in the RUSTLERS WSCAI Kelly Cup as the Third Round and Quarter Final draws were made today.

Already set to play in the CUFL Women’s Premier Division Semi-Final against current champions IT Carlow, the Donegal side were drawn to play Division One side Cork IT in the third round of the competition. The winners of that tie have also been drawn to play UCC in the last eight of the competition. UCC enter the competition at this round along with IT Carlow, Ulster University and Waterford IT due to their exploits in the 2017-18 competition, where they were beaten 1-0 by IT Carlow in the final in Jackman Park last March.

The holders, IT Carlow, are lying in wait for their opposition to join them in the last eight. They will face one of either the Garda College, University of Limerick or Trinity College Dublin. The Garda College and University of Limerick are due to play their Round Two tie in January as it fell to a severe weather warning in November.

Dublin IT have had an excellent season to date thus far with some heavy victories over their Division One rivals. They will face a stern test in the third round of the cup as they face 2017 winners Maynooth University. The winners of that tie are set to face a trip to Waterford for the last eight encounter.

Elsewhere, DCU will entertain NUI Galway in their Third Round clash with the winners of that clash set to play this year’s finals hosts – Ulster University in the following round.

In the O’Regan Cup, there were a number of byes along with ties between IT Blanchardstown and GMIT Galway, and Limerick IT and Athlone IT or UCC ‘B’ in the second round. The Quarter Final draw was also made with Mary Immaculate College and IT Tralee just one of the ties drawn out for team aspiring to reach the Finals in March.

Kelly Cup Round Three

DCU v NUI Galway

Garda College or University of Limerick v Trinity College Dublin

Dublin IT v Maynooth University

Letterkenny IT v Cork IT

Kelly Cup Quarter Finals

University College Cork v Letterkenny IT or Cork IT

IT Carlow v Garda College/University of Limerick or Trinity College Dublin

Waterford IT v Dublin IT or Maynooth University

Ulster University v DCU or NUI Galway

O’Regan Cup Round Two

IT Blanchardstown v GMIT Galway

Limerick IT v Athlone IT or UCC ‘B’

Byes – NWRC Derry, Mary Immaculate College, IT Tralee, Garda College or UL, UCD, Maynooth University ‘B’

O’Regan Cup Quarter Finals

Limerick IT or Athlone IT/UCC ‘B’ v Maynooth University ‘B’

University College Dublin v NWRC Derry

Garda College or University of Limerick v IT Blanchardstown or GMIT Galway

Mary Immaculate College v IT Tralee

The Kelly Cup Round Three and O’Regan Cup Round Two are due to be played in the week beginning 4th February 2019.

All Quarter Finals are due to be played the week beginning 18th February 2019.