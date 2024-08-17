Galway Bay FM

17 August 2024

Women’s Interpro Rugby – Ulster vs Connacht

Join us for the live online stream of the Women’s Interpro Rugby – Ulster vs Connacht. The action kicks off at 2:30pm in Kingspan Stadium. Live commentary with William Davies.

 

 

 

Senior Football Championship Corofin vs Oughterard

Join us for the live online stream Senior Football Championship Corofin vs Oughterard. The action kicks off at 6pm in Pearse Stadium. Live commentary with...

'Saturday Six' with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (17th August 2024) in in the Curragh and Tramore. Cross-channel, there are meetings at Ripon, Newbury, Doncaster, Newmarket,...

Shelbourne 1-1 Galway United (Shelbourne win 5-3 on penalties) - FAI Cup Round 3 Commentary and Reaction with John Caulfield

Galway United suffered a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Shelbourne on Friday (16th August 2024) in the third round of the FAI Cup. After Aiden ...

Galway's Joe Lyons Chats to Galway Bay FM after Being Crowned Irish Senior Men's Amateur Close Champion in Kilkeel

Galway’s Joe Lyons is the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Close Champion.  He beat Galway Bay’s Eddie McCormack 5&4 today in Kilkeel to successfully...